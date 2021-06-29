Tokyo may extend coronavirus restrictions into Olympics period

Japan is considering an extension of its coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas by two weeks to a month, Japanese media said, with less than a month to go until the Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to open.
The Japanese capital and other areas are currently under a "quasi" state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in coronavirus cases has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed in to Olympics venues.
According to the Mainichi Shimbun daily, the government is considering extending the measures by two to four weeks, a period that would overlap with the Olympics, already delayed a year, that open on July 23.
A government meeting on coronavirus measures is set to be held later on Wednesday to discuss ways of dealing with signs of an impending surge in coronavirus numbers that has experts worried, along with concern about the spread of more highly transmissible variants.
"Any decisions regarding quasi-emergency measures will be taken based on policies we have in place," chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.
Under the "quasi" state of emergency, spectators at events are capped at 5,000. Olympics organizers have ruled that spectators will be allowed up to 50 percent of the venue capacity or a maximum of 10,000, though foreign spectators have been banned.
Officials have pledged to hold a "safe and secure" Olympic Games but face continuing resistance from a substantial part of the public, with worries fanned after two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive after arriving in Japan.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
divinda
Quasi-emergency for Quasi-Olympics.
didou
Which restrictions. The quasi emergency tough restrictions ?
No doubt it will continue until the Olympics are over. What about the Paralympics.
klausdorth
"...... but a recent uptick in coronavirus cases has officials concerned ......."
Oh, really? Just concerned? They should look at the (bi-)weekly increase of infections.
Those numbers wouldn't make me concerned but highly worried.
Aly Rustom
well then its crazy to hold them in the first place..
jiji Xx
@Divinda
enolagay
“May” means they will
Some dude
You could not, as the cliché goes, make it up.
Tell_me_bout_it
maaaan, this is getting so dull. This pandemic has been going on for almost 1.5 years and JP government still can't foresee 2 weeks ahead. Of course the numbers will go up. Even a child can tell it now.
falseflagsteve
Great! In Osaka there’s such low numbers yet we can’t even go out legally for an evenings drink.There’s a few more cases in Tokyo but severe cases and deaths fall, this is a knee jerk reaction, we need normality.
P. Smith
If there is a need for restrictions, it’s a pretty good indication that it isn’t safe to hold the Olympics.
All this time I thought the Muppets was a fictional kids’ show; I never knew it was based on the Japanese government.