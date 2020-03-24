Pharma firm Anges, Osaka Univ to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday that it and Osaka University had completed development of a DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.
Shares of Anges surged as much as 17% in morning trade in Tokyo, compared with a 5.3% gain in the broader market.
Anges, a drug-discovery company launched out of Osaka University, announced its collaboration with the school on a coronavirus vaccine on March 5. DNA vaccines are produced using an inactivated virus and can manufactured faster than protein based vaccines, according to the company statement.
Takara Bio Co is in charge of production of the vaccine and Daicel Corp's gene-transfer technology is also being utilized, the statement said.
Global pharma companies are racing to develop vaccines and treatments for coronavirus, which has reached 350,000 cases globally and resulted in over 15,000 deaths.
In Japan, market leader Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is working on a plasma-derived therapy, while the active ingredient in Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan anti-flu drug is being tested as a treatment in China.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
18 Comments
RickyC
Not testing and tracing the infected patients all around the country, which will be the case for new researches.
Not treating enough potential patients, and sending back the most to home to comfort bureaucracy and not to overwhelm hospitals (acceptable)
Not changing the strict measure and procedure of getting tested that described in mid-january, although we now have strong data showing that possible severe cases are not experiencing fever. The knowledge about the virus changed in two months.
Not releasing any transparent data about underlying illnesses of covid-19 related deaths to the public.
No published researches to the world after two months of case experience , although we have hundreds of from all around the world right now.Promoting the same medecin in each opportunity since Ebola outbreak
I hope, I will go wrong but it's impossible to expect anything from Japan in covid-19 case for the world, upon all the cover-ups, conservatism and untransparency.
We can only expect nicely-organised Olympics next year, which was the focus of Japan by all means for months.
Wesley
I pray it works on humans soon. Well done, scientists.
As an aside, please beef up your cyber-security on your university and firm's computers. There's been an increase in cyber attacks on medical firms and hospitals by ransomware. Also, a certain jealous communist country may try to steal your data so that they can claim to be the ones who found a solution.
Tom
Gambare
kurisupisu
I personally know of one hospital employee with a major chronic throat infection that is currently going to do shift work at a certain hospital .
Is it something more severe than a bad bacterial infection?
Is it a virus?
Is it infectious?
The hospital doesn’t want to know but obviously everyone there is aware of it.
And, nothing is done.There are not any tests or protocols to determine the level of infection of the employee.
It is playing with fire and leads me to surmise that a. Accident is needed right now as hospitals don’t seem to understand what is going on...
kokontozai
Avigan (not vaccine), which was developed by a Japanese company, has been tested by China and Japan, and will be tested by Indonesia, Iran and Italy. I hope it will succeed and save a lot of lives.
Kurisupisu
Your friend should post his/her situation through SNS and reveal the name of the hospital. Not revealing the name could be recognized as fake, unfortunately. (very sad)
Tora
@kurisupisu
I hear you. I also know of plenty of companies on Tokyo where people are going to work with "colds" and infecting people. Yet, nobody is even trying go get tested. In fact one lady told me that her co-workers just put their heads down and work. It's the Japanese way of, "gambaru", she tells me.
obladi
A safe and effective vaccine will have a dual effect of protecting the vulnerable and also signaling to society in general that the end is in sight. I, for one, am optimistic.
Tora
Hopefully they can somehow work to get one out quickly, but it is probably unlikely. There are at least 20 other companies also working on vaccines. However:
The vaccines are still a long way away from being available for public use, WHO officials cautioned. Leading scientists say the clinical trials and safety approvals needed to get a workable vaccine to market could take up to 18 months.
And more telling:
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's emergencies program, said the trials are necessary. There's only one thing more dangerous than a bad virus "and that's a bad vaccine," he said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/20/who-officials-say-at-least-20-coronavirus-vaccines-are-in-development-in-global-race-for-cure.html
Jimizo
You were doing you usual job cheering us up the other day by doubting there would ever be a vaccine.
Has that particular cloud lifted today?
Japine
Gambare!
We need testing and tracing the infected patients.
blahblah222
Japanese vaccine industry had been a protected industry for decades, ran by ex-politician amakudari, never having to compete globally. I really doubt their technology and skills to get a working vaccine before the global companies which actually had to compete for their markets, if they can get a working vaccine at all rather than just take more government money.
Tora
@Jimizo
Just saying that scientists saying 18 months at least. I really do hope this one or one from somewhere else can come to market before then, though.
And I hear you man. I'll try taking the happy pill.....
Strangerland
Most vaccines take 4-5x as long. We shouldn’t be holding out hope for a vaccine as our saviour on this one.
Jimizo
It’s not a happy pill. I see the seriousness of this situation but comments like there may never be a vaccine are not shared by any of the experts I’ve read.
Yes, this is serious, but at least keep your habit of posting nothing but gloom, carnage and bodies piled up in the street accurate.
I still can’t believe that me, a Brit, is telling someone to be a bit more optimistic.
Hunter James
@Jimizo
Tora is simply stating his views just as you! Whether is positive or negative doesn’t matter! If he wants to post gloomy views he has a right to do so! But some people have a tendency to turn a blind eye to the reality and as Tora mentioned by “ taking a happy pill “ and being too optimistic always!
Jimizo
@Hunter James
Have you come across any medical authorities saying a vaccine may never become available?
Just in the interest of accuracy.
Victor
All the best!
starpunk
Not only are their cyberattacks happening but the New York State AG is suing the 'Rev.' Jim Bakker for selling liquid silver and promoting it as a vaccine against the coronavirus. It's fraud.
There's a solution for this mess and we will find it.