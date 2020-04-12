Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Photo: REUTERS file
national

SoftBank CEO says he will supply 300 mil masks per month to Japan

2 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said he has secured a monthly supply of 300 million face masks for Japan after reaching a deal with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which has also started producing masks.

From next month, SoftBank will supply two different kinds of mask, initially for medical staff, in cooperation with the Japanese government's "mask team", set up to tackle shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak, Son said on Twitter.

SoftBank, which last month said it was donating 1.4 million masks to New York state, will supply the masks without taking a profit.

Addressing the supply crunch is a priority for the Japanese government, which will begin delivering two washable masks to households next week -- a move that has been widely criticized on social media as inadequate.

The government is also targeting domestic production of 700 million disposable masks.

Son, who has a long history of partnering with and investing in Chinese firms, said BYD is setting up a new line to produce the masks.

BYD's production capacity has reached 15 million masks a day, a company spokeswoman said, confirming the firm will supply masks to SoftBank.

SoftBank's supply will consist of 100 million N95 masks, which can filter very small particles, and 200 million regular surgical masks.

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred Son's return to Twitter, where he has complained that Japan's response is being spearheaded by politicians rather than scientists and polled users on their view of the government's response -- adding to pressure to increase social distancing measures.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good for him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good job Son. Is he doing this for free or the government will pay for it.?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very commendable, but why is he doing this and the Japanese government doing nothing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Are the masks made in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel