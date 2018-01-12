Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescue ships work Thursday to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. Photo: China Daily via REUTERS
Stricken Iranian oil tanker drifts into Japan's economic zone

By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO

A stricken Iranian oil tanker has drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a spokesman for Japan's Coast Guard told Reuters on Friday, as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the Chinese coast.

The ship, which has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on Saturday night in the East China Sea, was about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Sokkozaki on the island of Amami Oshima as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesman from the Coast Guard's 10th region based in Kagoshima said.

Amami Oshima is one of the northern islands in the Ryukyu islands chain that includes Okinawa.

The tanker Sanchi, owned by Iran's top oil shipping operator National Iranian Tanker Co, was carrying almost 1 million barrels of condensate, an ultra-light, highly flammable crude oil, to South Korea.

It collided with the freighter CF Crystal that was carrying grain from the United States about 160 nautical miles (184 km) off China's coast near Shanghai.

The spokesman said that Chinese authorities turned down an offer from the Japanese Coast Guard to help, saying it would ask for help when needed.

The Coast Guard has sent patrol boats and aircraft to monitor the situation, he said.

According to China's state-owned China Central Television (CCTV), the tanker drifted about 25 miles (40 kms) to the south over the past two days, as of 9 a.m on Friday.

About 14 rescue vessels are attempting to put out the fire and searching for missing crew members from the tanker, CCTV reported citing Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.

The Sanchi had a crew of 32 sailors at the time of the collision. The body of a mariner suspected to be from the ship was recovered on Monday and sent to Shanghai for identification. The rest of the crew, which included 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, remains missing.

I think allowing oil drilling off American state coasts is a great idea. Except for Florida, because it has 29 electoral votes and a Republican governor.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Talk of this burning for a month. The Chinese authorities reckon it is safer to let as much of the fuel to burn off as possible rather than any other option, as long as she stays afloat.  Soon they will be pulling out and the Japanese authorities will have to start making decisions. It would not look good spilling light oil (cargo) or heavy oil (ship's fuel) around the beautiful coastlines of Amami Oshima. The recovered body was wearing a thermal protection body suit apparently, so at least one member of the crew must have jumped. Let us hope Mother Nature at least can deal with this horrible man-made mess.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What happed to the so called American grain ship?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What happed to the so called American grain ship?

Are you referring to the ship as being American or the grain?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Hong Kong registered ship, carrying American grain, had its Chinese crew rescued and was apparently in no danger of sinking. Must have a dented bow, though...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope that they get the fire under control and stop an environment disaster from happening.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Goodluck, there is a photo of the damage to the bow of the ship carrying American grain here; notice the NO SMOKING sign! I guess the two struck sparks off each other....

https://www.thechemicalengineer.com/news/huge-oil-tanker-ablaze-off-china/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

