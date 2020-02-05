10 more on cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama test positive for coronavirus

Ten more people on a cruise liner in the port of Yokohama haver tested positive for coronavirus, NHK said on Thursday, citing the health ministry.
About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantined on the cruise ship after 10 people initially were confirmed positive with the virus and moved out to medical facilities.
If the new infections are confirmed, that would bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Japan to 45.
The ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man tested positive for the virus after disembarking the ship late last month.
Passengers on Carnival's Diamond Princess, which arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day round trip, face another two weeks on the ship off Yokohama port near Tokyo.
They and their relatives took to social media to detail their predicament and situations on the cruise ship.
A passenger using the handle @daxa_tw tweeted early Thursday morning that crew members handed out medication refill request forms for those in need of medicines.
Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the coronavirus outbreak, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb 5, bringing the total to 28,018.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
savethegaijin
Has anyone heard anything about the 80 year old patient zero in this case? Did he disembark in Japan or elsewhere?
Bugle Boy of Company B
The overtime pay for the cruise staff must be amazing! That's got to be regular overtime x hazard pay x weekend pay. Sweet!
rgcivilian1
Tencent briefly lists 154,023 infections and 24,589 deaths from Wuhan coronavirus.
According to Beijing, there is no real threat and the US is taking the matter all out of context. Yeah right. Over-reaction, well sorry Beijing, when it comes to my own life, I was only given 1 and as far as I know at least for now I don't have a 100% carbon copy. The numbers above are more realistic based to the population and from what leaked videos, photos and data that have come from real world people and not watered down by the CCP.
Osaka_Doug
Savethegaijin - It was Hong Kong. The return trip is the one in Yokohama but no doubt the crew is the same. The current cases could be from people bringing it on board in HongKong as well. Anyway, keep safe by washing your hands a lot.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/02/04/national/japan-quarantine-3700-cruise-ship-coronavirus/#.XjtpdFL7RBw
Yrral
This is not a time for Japanese to be ignorant, since you are ground zero at the second wave of the virus ,why do the government start mass pneumonia vaccination, these mask are worthless,if they are taken off in a public place and you are eating, how do you know your host is not infected or your food is not contaminated with the virus
Reckless
Not really sure of their plan, wait until even healthy passengers are infected? Let's say they wait two weeks and lo and behold, others show up positive, then what do they do, keep these passengers on board longer? I say if you test virus-free you can be removed from the boat, and if you are positive you should be quarantined in a hospital or other facility where you cannot infect others.
oldman_13
Overkill.
35 confirmed coronavirus patients in Japan, out of nearly 127 million people, hardly worth getting in a panic over.
Aly Rustom
service zangyo maybe. My guess
taj
Reckless, they are being confined to quarters to prevent further spread.
Save-the-gaijin, the 80-year old boarded in Yokohama on Jan. 20th, went on a bus tour with 40 people in Kagoshima on Jan. 23rd, and got off in Hong Kong on Jan. 25th, where he later tested positive. At least 2 of the first 10 positives were people who went on the bus tour in Kagoshima with him. I haven't heard if he's recovered or not.