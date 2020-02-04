Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess after 10 people tested positive for coronavirus, is seen at a maritime police base in Yokohama, on Wednesday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

10 passengers on cruise ship docked in Yokohama test positive for coronavirus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ten people onboard a cruise liner docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Wednesday, a figure that could rise as medical screening of thousands of patients and crew continued.

The 10 confirmed cases were among 31 results from 273 people tested so far, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Wednesday morning.

There are around 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Corp ship. It was not immediately clear how many people had been screened and how many would undergo testing for the virus.

Health officials were testing people who had shown symptoms such as fevers or those who had been in close contact with such people, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A health ministry official said not everyone would be tested with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits because it was too time-consuming and deemed unnecessary.

The health checks began on Monday evening after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed masked health workers clad in blue plastic gowns walking down empty corridors on the Diamond Princess as well as views of deserted lounges and a barren deck.

Carnival Japan, the local unit of the British-American cruise operator, said on Tuesday the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours. It was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Carnival's Princess Cruises Japan said on Tuesday that cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe this week would be cancelled because of delays related to the coronavirus checks.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in Japan. The epidemic, which originated in China's Hubei province, has killed hundreds of people and infected more than 10,000 so far.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

31 cases and it's getting worse day by day....scary!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog