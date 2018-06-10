Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A U.S. Air Force F-15 aircraft takes off at Kadena U.S. Air Force Base in Okinawa. Photo: REUTERS file
national

U.S F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa; pilot rescued

1 Comment
TOKYO

A U.S. military F15 fighter jet crashed in waters off Okinawa during a routine training mission on Monday, U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement.

The pilot, the only person in the aircraft, ejected successfully and was recovered by search and rescue crews, the statement said. A board of officers would investigate the incident, it said.

The accident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. about 80 kilometers south of Naha, local media reported.

Many residents of Okinawa associate the U.S. military bases with crime, accidents and pollution and want them moved off the island. A series of emergency landings and parts falling from U.S. military aircraft have highlighted safety concerns.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is moving ahead with a contentious plan to relocate the U.S. Marines' Futenma airbase from an urban area in central Okinawa to the less populated Henoko district of Nago city in the island's north.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Great that the pilot was rescued. Free beers for him at the bar tonight.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa