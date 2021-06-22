WHO to discuss Olympics COVID risks with Japan, IOC

The World Health Organization said on Monday it would discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee, after organizers announced some spectators would be permitted to attend the Tokyo Games.
Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies program, noted that infection rates in Japan have been falling, and said they compared favorably to other countries that were hosting large scale events.
Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organizers said on Monday, a decision that cut against the recommendation of some medical experts who said holding the event without fans was the least risky option.
"What we are glad of is that the rates of disease have fallen persistently and consistently in Japan over the last number of weeks," Ryan told a Geneva news conference.
"We're aware of that decision today and we are following up with the IOC and with Japanese authorities. We'll be having another call with them and their task force this week to consider this new decision regarding attendance at the Olympics."
Spectators from overseas have already been banned from the multi-billion-dollar extravaganza, which begins on July 23, amid public opposition and deep concern about a potential resurgence in infections.
Ryan said Japan's rate of 80 infections per million residents in the past week was much lower than in many other countries.
The WHO would continue to examine risk management procedures and risk assessment for the Games, "looking at measures from diagnosis to screening to surveillance to physical distancing, ventilation, and many other matters", he said.
"But again I think it is important to note that the incidence rates in Japan have fallen consistently over the last number of weeks and compare favorably with the transmission of disease in many other countries who are currently hosting major events."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
37 Comments
HBJ
Ah, now it’s becoming clearer.
I thought the numbers were being ‘managed’ in order to slide under the minimum levels of a SoE.
Actually, it seems they are being ‘managed’ to ‘compare favourably to other countries that were hosting large scale events’.
It’s got to look the same as other places hosting events. Got it.
AG
WHO being politically correct once again instead of doing their job and ask the tough questions.
I have some doubts Ryan believes in what he is saying about Japan.
WHO urgently needs some changes, considering most of their action/inaction during the current global pandemic.
Rocket Lees
WHO cares.
Oh, wait. No it doesn't. WHO couldn't care less.
The time for WHO to be discussing this matter has long passed.
snowymountainhell
The W.H.O.’s last remnants of trust & credibility are rapidly being lost IF ‘throwing in’ with the IOCLDPJOC:
Mark
Ah, the WHO is the most useless body at the UN.
They only acted after a British article exposed them.
Michael Machida
Much Adu
Mark
This is the same organization that STOOD BY and did nothing to stop China from hiding the extend of infections in late 2019. This is the WHO that told the world DO NOT WOPRY China has things under control and that this virus will not transmit human to human.
The time has come to dismantle this body and start a new organization free of China $$ influence.
Jim
If you compare the infections per million residents of Japan with other countries why dont you also compare the number of tests done for the said countries with Japan? Any layman knows the more wider your testing is the probability of positives would be higher right? Maybe WHO Mr Ryan is not aware of this basic fact?
Want to do this comparison of number of tests and positive rates to be fair Mr Ryan and then make your bullsxxt claim again? See how the numbers fall out - very different from the words coming out of your someplace where sun dont shine....
englisc aspyrgend
Rather late in the day to be holding these discussions. WHO hasn’t exactly covered its self in glory over this pandemic and they still are favouring the money rather than the people.
dbsaiya
Again, it's not the infection rate. WHO needs to consult with the host nation's medical people. The medical system in Japan has been one of the weak links in this pandemic. Even with the "low" numbers compared to other nations, the system was on the brink of collapse. This is what the local medical association means when they say 医療崩壊。
Tristis Quepe
What we are glad of is that the rates of disease have fallen persistently and consistently in Japan over the last number of weeks," Ryan told a Geneva news conference.
Addendum: Mr. Ryan, who does not speak Japanese, is unfamiliar with the expression 鯖を読む.
Oxycodin
Have you been on a train to commute? Regardless if it Yamamoto line every train is like can of squashed sardines. They should make it mandatory everybody who can telework to prevent further spending
Monty
"But again I think it is important to note that the incidence rates in Japan have fallen consistently over the last number of weeks and compare favorably with the transmission of disease in many other countries who are currently hosting major events."
Didn't many of you Guys here Nonstop complain that Japan should listen to the experts instead of ignoring them?
Here you go...listen to your experts.
GenHXZ
WHO are far from experts , given they refused to declare COVID a pandemic until March 11 and said it wasn't human transmissible not long up to that point. It was the local doctors in Wuhan that raised the alarms and the medical community that have done all the hard work around it. The WHO are as truetworthy as IOC. Japan has persued 'less testing, less cases' throughout and such experts as WHO choose to ignore it all.
bokuda
Japan always kills the messenger instead addressing the problem.
Posts undermining the WHO organization coming up: (down below)
Sein-Chau Chu
Perhaps getting an organization with more credibility to comment on the COVID issue would be better for the Japanese populous?
umbrella
WHO is nothing but a chinese organization. Thus they have absolutely no credibility.
Danielsan
WHO has long lost any credibility with anyone following their conflicting statements and overall incompetence regarding all aspects of Covid.
The only reason to listen to WHO's recommendation would be to note it as an unacceptable alternative.
And there is a strong possibility that WHO is working to disrupt the games and cause Japan to lose face.
spinningplates
Here's a transcript of the discussion.....
WHO: Your measures look inadequate, and the bubble is porous.
Jinc: You don't understand. It's a unique bubble.
WHO: Uniquly porous?
Jinc: Here's a million tax dollars.
WHO:........
Jinc:.......
Space Monki
Gotta say I'm disappointed in the WHO isn't actually run by Dr. WHO. At least Dr. WHO could travel back in time and tell Abe to cancel the Olympics rather than just kick the can down the road. Still, like the Japanese government and the IOC, the WHO only seems concerned in keeping up the pretence of caring.
Strangerland
No one who makes these WHO credibilities claims has ever been able to explain how the WHO should have fulfilled it's mandate of protecting the WORLD health, by alienating the Chinese and getting themselves cut off by 1/5 the population of said world.
Smart people provide constructive criticism. Morons thing everything is binary.
Antiquesaving
If you are going to compare infection rates to other countries please do it correctly.
Let's compare.
UK daily testing average over 7 days 1,000,000 per day.
Japan's testing over the past 7 days under 60,000 per day.
UK positivity rate under 1%
Japan's positivity rate 4% to 5%
You cannot separate the two if you are going to compare infection rates in one place to another then also compare testing frequency.
Antiquesaving
Not according to the Japanese government's own stats!
Yes the number of cases are down but the infection rate has not changed much.
Understand the difference between number of cases and infection rate.
The official infection rate by the Japanese government is about 5% and has been for months and is now just over 4.4%
The rate is the number of positive cases relative to the number of people tested.
So the rate of infection has barely changed only the number of tests being conducted.
Fewer tests done fewer people come back positive, but the rate remains the same around 5%.
Happy Day
Does anyone care what WHO says?
klausdorth
Another meeting with lots of thinking and considerations.
Looks like they want the WHO back up their plans, too.
First the IOC, then the NOC, after that Japanese Olympic participants, now the WHO.
Hope they are not all wrong in the end. Hope there won't be more draconic restrictions after those Olympics. But who really knows, time will show.
Boku Dayo
Tokyo 2020 is now officially known as "Circus 2021".
Flute
So if I understand : IOCLDPJOC decided together to hold the olympig with spectators, WHO learned it after the fact and is trying to get involved and/by not making a real stance, like talking about infection but not vaccination, neither population.
Kaerimashita
I thought talking in large groups was a super spreader activity.
All these jokers can talk as much as they like, the virus will continue to exist and spread and take its natural pandemic course.
igfklin
What is the value of WHO?
They couldn't prevent the spread of Covid because of their concern for China.
virusrex
How exactly do you think this could have been done by an organization that was completely defanged over 10 years ago? There is nothing the WHO could have done to threaten China in order to force cooperation, or any other country.
kurisupisu
No, of course the WHO cannot threaten anybody but it could have done much more.
It was tardy analyzing and classifying the pandemic.
Warnings were not sent to countries which should have been.
Large scale events from which the virus spread and tourism allowed the virus to take hold.
Now, if the Indian or Delta variant takes hold in Japan due to the Olympics then many elderly Japanese will suffer and die.
Again the WHO is not doing its job by not warning against the Olympics...
shogun36
WHO
COVID
JOC
IOC
CDC
LBC
CPT
TBS
CBC
BBC
CNN
kaimycahl
WHO cares, Who doesn't they were bought by the CCP to change the narrative!! The head of WHO was bought!
Norm
Stadiums are shaped like petri dishes.
Variants from all over the planet will mix together.
A new Olympic Variant will be created.
FizzBit
I other World Health Organization news:
Hmmmm…
Tobia
WHO , an organisation run by incompetent and useless people. Why should we believe a word they say. Please watch this press conference with the Chairman of Japan Doctors' union calling for the cancellation of the Olympics..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3ec4zx6BPw
Mike Ryan - RESIGN!
Tedros - RESIGN!
Maria van kerkhove - RESIGN!Bruce Aylward - RESIGN!
Shameless!!!
Strangerland
Yeah, how DARE they not jump to a conclusion without enough evidence. Right?
...right?