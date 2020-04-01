With Japan on brink of a state of emergency, Tokyo could keep schools closed until May

Japan remains on the brink of a state of emergency as the rate of new coronavirus cases accelerates across the country, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday, amid reports the capital may order public schools to stay closed for a second month.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that controlling the virus that has raced across the world was a top priority. While Japan's some 2,200 cases and 66 deaths are dwarfed by numbers from the United States, Europe and China, new infections continue to set fresh daily records.
Suga said the government would do "whatever is needed" to minimize the impact of the virus, including on the world's third-biggest economy - already teetering on the verge of recession - after a Bank of Japan poll showed the mood of the country's industrial manufacturers at its most pessimistic for seven years.
New virus infections in the capital rose to a daily record of 78 on Tuesday, for a total of over 500, amid calls for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency that would allow authorities to trigger a lockdown involving restrictions on movement that would be voluntary rather than legally binding.
Abe is set to chair a meeting of his coronavirus task force on Wednesday evening.
Japan first closed public schools at Abe's request from March 2. Though the Tokyo metropolitan government had previously said it was planning to re-open at least some schools when the new academic year began in April, public broadcaster NHK and other media said closures could now be extended until May.
Tokyo's education board could meet as early as Wednesday to discuss the plan, the Nikkei business daily said.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who requested that all city residents stay indoors last weekend and has also said people should stay out of restaurants and bars at night, told reporters on Wednesday she hoped a decision would be made promptly and repeated calls for vigilance.
"People are saying, 'I didn't think I would get infected myself.' I want everyone to share the awareness that one should both protect oneself while also avoiding spreading (the virus)," she said.
Japanese leaders have repeatedly said that while the country is on the brink of a state of emergency, it was not yet at the stage of officially declaring one - comments reiterated by chief cabinet secretary Suga on Wednesday. "This is an extremely important period," he said.
Calls for a lockdown were on the rise on social media, however, with many Twitter users expressing worry and comparing the situation overseas, where whole cities have come to a standstill while Tokyo's relatively business-as-usual stance persists.
"One of my friends, who works in Tokyo, is still commuting on packed trains," wrote a user under the Twitter handle Arikan. "I'm a little embarrassed by how indecisive Japan is compared to other nations."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
Lockdown is coming and it won't be fun. To avoid any stigma I may also have to wear a mask though I despise them so.
anon99999
What a surprise! I thought the government said they could all open next week. Just had to leave the windows open to get fresh air and all would be okay.
divinda
"Japanese leaders have repeatedly said that while the country is on the brink of a state of emergency, it was not yet at the stage of officially declaring one"
Meaning: I see the truck speeding down the road towards me, but I'm going to step out of the way only when I have a couple seconds left... and hopefully I don't trip as I try to move.
Dango bong
My company just scheduled me for three meetings Friday. Am I the only one going to an office?
Tora
Not long to go now.
As I said the other day, time to leave the big cities if you can. As soon as its announced, there's going to be a mass exodus.
Luddite
No social distancing. Bad example.
nonu6976
What is the government waiting for? - the only logical reason why they would not invoke a lockdown now, is if they think things will not get worse, or only a little worse. Looking at what has happened around the world to other countries, do they really think that is possible?
The only 2 things any virus needs to spread, is inaction and time - and the government here is providing both in truck loads.
Judge Smails
Anyone else notice in the picture that half the members are sleeping? I know, nothing new for these Diet pictures. You would have hoped that they were taking the situation a little more seriously other than just wearing masks. Maybe they were hoping they would wake up and this was all just a bad dream.
TokyoTelegraph
Will it be a lockdown, or Japanese interpretation of a lockdown, i.e carry on as before but pretend we are in lockdown?
Kitchener Leslie
Close every school in Kanagawa and Chiba also.
Richard Jordan
why are two or three people sleeping?
quercetum
Prime Minister Abe, even if you do a fantastic job and somehow Japan numbers plateau out, Japan's economy will not be unaffected by the global economy. The economy is going to take a big hit anyways. Take care of the people first.
Alex80
I read that a state of emergency basically would give Abe full powers for two years...
Taro
ギリギリ(girigiri) is an typical indirect Japanese word to say that doing things at the last minute is not good and is selfish. Ironically, this government is doing things at the last minute and firefighting to no avail.
Not a tough call at all, dump the accountability on the schools and parents. What a shocking way of setting an example and no wonder there is a declining population, I feel for the rapidly declining married couples who must think the reality of getting adequate child care support for average income families by measures introduced by the government is thoroughly uninspiring!
Tora
Another thing: If you are going to close schools, please close all Jukus (cram schools) too. Jukus just go on as per usual, and they are often held in badly ventilated buildings in tiny rooms with loads of students huddled together, since it maximises profits.
Keeping jukus open makes a mockery of the school closures, especially since most students who go to Jukus are all from different areas and use public transportation to get there, so the chances cluster outbreaks are much higher. Likewise, home teachers, helpers, etc. All need to be suspended.
If they are going to do this, they need to do it right, along with proper guidelines for online learning and support.
marcelito
while the country is on the brink of a state of emergency, it was not yet at the stage of officially declaring one - comments reiterated by chief cabinet secretary Suga on Wednesday. "This is an extremely important period," he said
You have been saying that for weeks ffs ...everyone knows some kind of lockdown is inevitable ...stop dragging your feet , every day you are making it worse.
Toshihiro
For all of Japan's technological advancements, I was expecting the J-gov't to announce all schools and to hold their classes online. If you ask me, Abe should be looking hard on mobilizing the country's resources to keep basic services afloat, especially the medical sector
expat
"I'm a little embarrassed by how indecisive Japan is compared to other nations." Sums it up well enough.
Alex80
I noticed people worldwide are becoming so prone to give up on their human rights, because of the fear. Containing the virus is obviously necessary and there are many things that can be done without taking some kind of authoritarian routes. People should reflect seriously about anything, but I see many persons don't reflect enough (see the blind praising of some individuals for electronic systems of surveillance en mass of population made in certain Countries).
Cricky
So many observations from above, the scariest is emergency PM powers. They (that is the regiem) pretty much have no concern other then themselves. If they are actually awake of course. Just goes to show how usless they are. I'd like a job where I get a years worth of salery in a month for sleeping on n a 1970s chair.
Redtail Swift
JR controls your lives. It is a system, not freedom to move around.
Example: You live in Yokohama. Your company asks you to commute to Chiba everyday. The employees who live in Chiba are sent to Yokohama. JR Wins. A state of emergency takes money away from JR. This Coronavirus exposes the flaws in the system. The government cannot be wrong under any circumstances.
The way they see it, who's going to be around to make a claim against them anyway. The survivors can be paid off. Oblivion.
Alex80
The thumbs down everytime I say something like that, is the confirmation about what I said. It's scary how some people are rejecting of giving a proper thought about some implications.
Anyway, this emergency is giving a huge push to what many governments wanted everywhere, like online payments (cashless society) and tracking systems. Everything is obviously for our sake, though.
Taro
Do the hustle
I can only see three people sleeping in that photo.
The photo is a great example of social distancing, isn’t it? NOT! They all have their masks on, which do nothing to protect them from contracting or spreading the virus.
Japan is quickly going to escalate to numbers of cases to equal the US and Europe unless these sleeping mullets take some proactive measures and not just reactive measures.
jaebez
could, should, would...hmmm....lots of probabilities and speculations. Japan is a reactive society influenced by group think. Cronyism comes to the forefront with businesses so intertwined with politics that the economic ramifications would be unrepairable.
I’m still taking the commuter trains to work. I think most small medium enterprises are too small to save. That’s the reality.
Even if things “shutdown” only the connected big corporations will likely survive. No work. No life. No pay. I think companies will toe the government’s line until it becomes impossible.
Alex80
@marcelito: I read Japanese opposition parties don't want the declaration of the state of emergency exactly because this would give the current PM full powers for two years at least. They say the emergency can be handled also in other ways. But if the public opinion will push for that declaration in the first place...
Well, I guess there's nothing wrong if this happens.