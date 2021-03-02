Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
national

Woman dies from brain hemorrhage days after receiving coronavirus vaccine, but link uncertain

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain hemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two.

The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain hemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination.

"The brain hemorrhage that is suspected as a cause is relatively common among people from their 40s to their 60s, and at this time, based on examples overseas, there does not seem to be a link between brain hemorrhages and the coronavirus vaccine," the ministry quoted Tomohiro Morio, a doctor advising the government, as saying.

"It may be a coincidental case, but there is a need to gather more information and make an assessment in upcoming working groups."

Pfizer officials in Japan were not immediately available for comment. Pfizer said in November the efficacy of its vaccine was consistent across age and ethnic groups, and that there were no major side effects, a sign that the immunization could be employed broadly around the world.

Global health authorities have praised the fast development of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but have warned people with serious underlying health conditions to take medical advice first.

Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive, on Feb 17.

It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Japan officially approved Pfizer's vaccine last month, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympics.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog