national

Drink up, drink fast, drink alone? Tokyo to ease alcohol curbs

3 Comments
TOKYO

Thirsty Tokyo residents are about to get a bit of a break just as the summer heat arrives with authorities in the Japanese capital preparing to relax a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars when it lifts a coronavirus state of emergency.

But don't plan any parties.

Tokyo will soon allow "solitary drinkers" to order alcohol between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., but keep an 8 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, while limiting to 90 minutes the time each customer spends on the premises, local media said, quoting city government sources.

Another proposal would allow up to two tipplers to gather, the Nikkei daily reported.

For the most recent state of emergency, Japan's third, authorities focused on alcohol, fearing that lowered inhibitions would lead to loud voices, lapses in hygiene and bellying up to the bar for too long, increasing the risks of aerosol contagion.

Japanese took to social media in anger at the new proposals, noting a double standard given that the 2020 Summer Olympics are set to open in just over a month despite widespread opposition.

"Some say it's unrealistic to cancel the Olympics, but for restaurants it's unrealistic to continue with restrictions," wrote one Twitter user.

"Ordinary citizens suffer restrictions, while those in power can do exactly what they want. Can we call this democracy?"

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Everything needs to be eased. Time for recovery now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Might as well get drunk at home with your friends.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Drink as much as you like, Drink when you want, Drink with whoever and how ever many you the place can hold.

“Drink up, drink fast, drink alone?”

Indeed. There never have been and never will be any strict enforcement. Why try it now?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

90minute time limit. Which bright spark came up with that.

I remember going for a drink in celts Irish bar in Shinagawa. My friend was an hour late. So after she arrived we had a beer and then when we ordered a second they said your times up and must leave. It was completely empty apart from us and they turfed us out. Utter madness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This goverment is running around like chickens with their heads cut off they really have no idea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

