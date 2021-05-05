Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A few people stand on the platform, ready to board a shinkansen (bullet train) at Shin-Osaka Station on Wednesday, the last day of the Golden Week holidays. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

By Stanley White and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO

Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics.

Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters.

The government may make an official decision as early as Friday, one of the sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

Extending the measures, which were imposed on April 25, would likely fan persistent concerns about whether the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 23, can be held as planned.

The Games have already been delayed once from last year due to the pandemic. The city of Sapporo, on the northern island of Hokkaido, hosted a half-marathon test event on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with senior government ministers on Wednesday to discuss an extension, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources. The Yomiuri did not detail how long an extension might be.

One proposal that has emerged is an extension until the end of the month, according to two of the sources. All three people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

The governor of Osaka Prefecture said an extension of three weeks to a month may be necessary, according to domestic media.

Calls by Reuters to Suga's office were not answered. Japan's government buildings and financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the annual Golden Week holidays.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to visit Japan later this month, but an extension of the state of emergency could prompt renewed calls from the public to cancel the games.

Under the state of emergency in Tokyo and other urban areas, the government required restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. Large department stores and cinemas were also shuttered, while spectators were banned from big sporting events.

It was uncertain whether the government will loosen any of the operating restrictions on the services sector, the Yomiuri said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/05/04/why-is-japan-failing-so-badly-vaccinations/

And it is all because they want to invent their own vaccine and they have a large population of non-vaccinated human samples to test them on. I think it was all planned.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

No one wants the games except a few selfish athletes and a few entitled govt people who have their hands in others pockets.

Represent the people's wishes not yourselves for once , make the right choice NOW !

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Just freak'in vaccinate... start with a balance of who is eligible so that an even spread of the population can get at least the first dose. Focus on Tokyo if the Olympics are so important.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ministry staff may be ‘out of town’ for the holiday.

“Calls by Reuters to Suga's office were not answered.” -

Yep. Just the answering machine: “We are sorry. Mr. Suga is unavailable.

If it is ‘urgent’, please send a fax. Thank you.”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

written by William Peseak , a guy who can't speak one word of Japanese. and as the link said it is an opinion.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Funny that article does not mention that Japan has one of the lowest deaths and neither did the Peseak article.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo 

Oh, this is highly regrettable...herr Bach is supposed to visit soon, can someone tell the spreadsheet entry guy to suppress the daily case count more efficiently?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

