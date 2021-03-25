Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A photo showing North Korea's missile launch last weekend is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Wednesday. Japan said North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile early Thursday. Photo: AP
national

Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

TOKYO/SEOUL

North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile, Japan's defense ministry said on Thursday, while South Korea's military said the North had fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters.

It may have been a ballistic missile, a spokesman for Japan's defense ministry said.

"It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan's exclusive economic zone," he said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches that were conducted from an area on the North's eastern coast. It didn't immediately say whether they assessed the weapons as ballistic or how far they flew.

North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and if the launch is confirmed, it would represent the first ballistic-missile test launch under new U.S. President Joe Biden.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not identify or elaborate on what the projectiles were or when it was launched.

Earlier, the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asked them to provide information to the coast guard.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang.

Biden's diplomatic overtures to North Korea have gone unanswered, and Pyongyang said it would not engage until Washington drops hostile policies, including carrying out military drills with South Korea.

Maybe the Japanese government is wrong again?

According to other news (including reports by US {government} agencies) it most definitely wasn't a ballistic, however, a cruise missile. Makes a difference, doesn't it, even though it might be a minor one. In any case, looks like Little Kim wants to test the patience of Biden and his admin already.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

