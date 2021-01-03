Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left: Saitama Gov Motohiro Ono, Chiba Gov Kensaku Morita, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus response, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and Kanagawa Gov Yuji Kuroiwa meet the press after their meeting in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Gov't to consider new COVID-19 state of emergency declaration

TOKYO

Japan will consider issuing a new state of emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nation's pandemic response said on Saturday.

The government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on a new declaration, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and governors from the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama.

"The national government and the three governors shared the view that the situation in the Tokyo area is getting more severe such that an emergency declaration may be necessary," Nishimura said.

He said the government will consult with experts before deciding on the issue.

As an interim measure, restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 p.m., while businesses that serve alcohol should close at 7 p.m., he said.

The four governors also said they would ask residents to not to make nonessential outings after 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who did not attend the meeting, has resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency, which the government had introduced in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic. Suga is next scheduled to speak publicly on Monday.

Japan has relied on voluntary business closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States.

Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest measure on Dec 17. New infections in the capital hit a record 1,337 on Dec 31, and on Saturday numbered 814. A nationwide record was also set on Dec 31 with 4,520 new cases.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is compounding a seasonal increase in hospitalizations, said Fumie Sakamoto, infection control manager at St Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

"The Japanese government has not done a great deal to control the infection," Sakamoto said. "I would expect the(infection) numbers will get bigger in the coming days, and the emergency declaration should have come earlier, probably during December or November."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

