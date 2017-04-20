1 child dead, 2 in critical condition after condo fire

A 4-year-old girl has died and her two siblings remain in a critical condition from smoke inhalation after fire gutted their home at a Saitama city condominium Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The three children, who were found collapsed after the blaze, lived with their mother, Ayumu Owada, who was out when the fire began around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, the police said.

Yume, 4, was pronounced dead at a hospital while a 5-year-old boy and an 8-month-old baby girl remained unconscious, the police said.

According to local firefighters, about 20 fire engines were dispatched and put out the fire at the home on the first floor of the condominium some 30 minutes later.

A 50-year-old female part-time worker who lives on the same floor of the condominium said, "Owada's home was dark and I heard nothing, so the children might have been sleeping (at the time of the blaze)."

© KYODO