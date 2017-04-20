Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1 child dead, 2 in critical condition after condo fire

SAITAMA

A 4-year-old girl has died and her two siblings remain in a critical condition from smoke inhalation after fire gutted their home at a Saitama city condominium Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The three children, who were found collapsed after the blaze, lived with their mother, Ayumu Owada, who was out when the fire began around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, the police said.

Yume, 4, was pronounced dead at a hospital while a 5-year-old boy and an 8-month-old baby girl remained unconscious, the police said.

According to local firefighters, about 20 fire engines were dispatched and put out the fire at the home on the first floor of the condominium some 30 minutes later.

A 50-year-old female part-time worker who lives on the same floor of the condominium said, "Owada's home was dark and I heard nothing, so the children might have been sleeping (at the time of the blaze)."

© KYODO

We live in a 100 year old wooden house and fire is what I fear most of all. I've been in two major fires and survived unhurt. Unlikely to be a fire this time of the year. Sad ending to a short lived life.

Before leaving or going to bed I always check the stove in the kitchen is off. We have a gas alarm and there are smoke detectors in every room.

0

A 5 year old, a 4 year old and an 8 month old baby left at home alone? There are some serious parenting ethics issues in Japan. Now, they are all dead. I guess the mother won't have to worry about leaving them home alone anymore - if she worried it in the first place.

0

Disillusioned Today 06:45 pm JST

A 5 year old, a 4 year old and an 8 month old baby left at home alone? There are some serious parenting ethics issues in Japan.

I do not think so. For example, the parent may have left home for a while to buy some food for lunch.

0

There are some serious parenting ethics issues in Japan

What makes you think it's a Japan thing?

0

