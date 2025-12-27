 Japan Today
Damaged cars
Photo taken Saturday morning shows the site of a massive pileup accident on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
national

2 dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle expressway pileup in Gunma

2 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A massive pileup involving over 50 vehicles on Friday left two people dead and 26 others injured, five of them seriously, on an expressway in Gunma Prefecture northwest of Tokyo, police said.

The pileup occurred on the outbound lane of the Kan-etsu Expressway in Minakami at around 7:30 p.m. after vehicles likely skidded on the icy surface as snow fell, according to the police. At least 10 vehicles caught fire, taking more than seven hours to extinguish.

The accident started as a truck crashed into another truck that was stopped on the road after a single-vehicle accident, leading to a chain of collisions over about 300 meters.

A 77-year-old woman from Tokyo, who was in the rear seat of a car driven by her family, died, while a body was found in the driver's seat of a large truck. Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries.

A section of the expressway was subsequently closed, with a row of badly damaged vehicles, some charred beyond recognition, clogging the outbound lane.

At that time, drivers had been instructed to slow to 50 kilometers per hour due to snow.

A driver in his 60s said his truck hit the median after swerving to avoid a car ahead of him. He also heard the sound of explosions four times behind him.

"The ice made it difficult for me to control the steering wheel," he said. "I feared for my life."

2 Comments
Sounds like total confusion... terrible. So many warnings went out in advance though.

We can see a car transporter and several saloon cars in the photo. First a series of crashes and then the fire.

I wonder how many 'kei' cars were involved, and would they be less safe in fiery conditions, giving you less time to escape?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People driving too fast in dangerous icy and snowy conditions, as many believe it's just Gunma, which is largely flat, when rapidly approaching the mountains, throw in a jackknifed track trailer and the table's 'set'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

