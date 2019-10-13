Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1 dead, 7 missing after cargo ship sinks in typhoon-hit Tokyo Bay

TOKYO

One person died and seven others were missing as a 12-crew Panamanian cargo ship sank late Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, a local coast guard said.

Four other crew members of the 1,925-ton ship, JIA DE, were rescued Sunday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

There were three Myanmarese, seven Chinese and two Vietnamese crew on board, according to the coast guard.

The ship's tracking signal was lost around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the coast guard said.

