1 dead, over 20 injured after pileup in highway tunnel near Tokyo

A bus driver has died and more than 20 people were taken to hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in a highway tunnel near Tokyo late Tuesday, police and firefighters said.

The accident occurred after a truck caught fire while traveling on the Bay Shore Route of the Metropolitan Expressway in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. With smoke from the burning truck limiting visibility in the tunnel, more than 10 vehicles including a highway bus were involved in the pileup accident, according to local authorities.

Police said the bus driver, a man in his 50s, has died. The pileup occurred several hundred meters from the entrance of the six-lane undersea tunnel.

