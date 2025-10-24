 Japan Today
1 dies, 3 others hurt in bear attack in northeastern Japan

AKITA

A 38-year-old man was killed and three others were believed to have been seriously injured in a bear attack near a village office in northeastern Japan on Friday, local police said.

An emergency call was made by the municipal office of Higashinaruse in Akita Prefecture around 11:10 a.m., reporting that several people had been injured in a bear attack. The victims suffered wounds, including injuries to the face.

Local authorities said the attack occurred when a couple in their 70s was working outdoors, with the two other victims, both male, having come to their rescue.

The three men and one woman were found collapsed and bleeding when police arrived at the scene. Yoshiyuki Sasaki, an unemployed resident living nearby, died.

Hunters fatally shot a bear that appeared near the scene shortly after 1:10 p.m., although it was unclear whether it was the same bear that attacked the four people.

The attack comes amid a recent surge in bear-related incidents across the country.

In light of the current situation, the production committee of the thriller film "Higuma!!," or "Brown Bear!!" in English, announced Friday that the movie's November release has been postponed.

The committee said it wants to reschedule the release for a time "when audiences can enjoy the film in a calmer environment."

Without any equipmen human is not match for a bear in one way or another.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

