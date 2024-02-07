Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

12 bitten in dog attack in Gunma; 5 taken to hospital

1 Comment
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A dog attack near a park in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture on Wednesday resulted in 12 people being bitten, including nine elementary school pupils, with five taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, local authorities said.

Police received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. from a man who witnessed the dog attack near Seibu Chuo park. The individuals hurt in the attack are aged between 7 and 63, the police said.

The police have questioned the dog's owner, a 62-year-old man who lives in Isesaki. Further investigation is underway amid suspicion that the owner may bear responsibility for the injuries due to negligence.

The dog, a 2-year-old Shikoku breed, was captured and is approximately 130 centimeters long and 60 cm tall, according to local police. They reported that it was not wearing a collar at the time of the attack.

A girl who was at the park at the time said, "The dog looked angry. I was scared and frantically ran away."

A 13-year-old female junior high school student living nearby witnessed a large dog attacking a smaller dog with a man at around 4:30 p.m. She said, "The man kicked the dog to drive it away. It was scary."

No cases of rabies infections within Japan have been reported since the 1950s.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Has the mutt been executed? Should be.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo