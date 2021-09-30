16 Afghan evacuees including aid agency workers arrive in Japan

Sixteen Afghan evacuees have arrived in Japan from war-torn Afghanistan to take refuge following the Taliban's return to power in the country in August, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

With the arrival on Thursday of the 16, which includes local workers for the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Afghanistan, the total number of such evacuees to Japan has risen to 26.

The latest group is made up of three families and a student studying at a Japanese university.

Japan assisted their passage by issuing visas and arranging tickets for air travel after they fled by land to neighboring countries last month as the security situation deteriorated in Afghanistan.

The 16 people are now quarantining after going through coronavirus tests, according to the ministry.

In mid-September, 10 Afghans arrived in Japan on two flights, with help from Japan.

