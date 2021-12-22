Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1st community spread of Omicron variant likely reported in Osaka

OSAKA

Japan is likely to have reported its first community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka Prefecture among people who have contracted the virus through unknown routes, the prefecture's governor said Wednesday.

"It is seen to be the first community spread in the country," Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said, at a time when Japan remains on alert over Omicron with strict border controls in place.

The three are family members with no history of travel overseas.

What a surprise!

Bad news!

Keep the borders closed!

This could be a good thing, perhaps an ideal live attenuated virus vaccine.

my prediction : it’s going to spread

The border is restricted not closed.

Keep wearing those cloth mask! That’s science!

Oh wait sorry according to Dr. Wen the CNN Doctor, who just stated on one of their shows that cloth mask are worthless!

https://reason.com/2021/12/21/leana-wen-cloth-mask-facial-decorations-covid-cdc-guidance/

You Pro-Vaccinated individuals still wonder why the unvaccinated don’t trust the so called science?

We have been told this entire time that cloth mask work. The companies that make them are about to loose allot of money!

