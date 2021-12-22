1st community spread of Omicron variant likely reported in Osaka

Japan is likely to have reported its first community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka Prefecture among people who have contracted the virus through unknown routes, the prefecture's governor said Wednesday.

"It is seen to be the first community spread in the country," Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said, at a time when Japan remains on alert over Omicron with strict border controls in place.

The three are family members with no history of travel overseas.

