2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat with 20 aboard capsizes off Ibaraki

Japan Coast Guard patrol boats search for missing people who were aboard a capsized fishing boat, off the coast of Kashima Port in Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

Two people died and three others were missing after a fishing boat with 20 people aboard capsized off Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan early Monday, the local coast guard office said.

Fifteen people, including 5 Indonesians, were rescued after the boat capsized at around 2:05 a.m. off a port in Kashima, northeast of Tokyo, and another two were later pronounced dead, it said.

A local fire department in Chiba Prefecture initially said the boat capsized off a port in Choshi, south of Kashima.

