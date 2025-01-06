 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Coast Guard patrol boats search for missing people who were aboard a capsized fishing boat, off the coast of Kashima Port in Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday. Image: KYODO
national

2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat with 20 aboard capsizes off Ibaraki

0 Comments
CHIBA

Two people died and three others were missing after a fishing boat with 20 people aboard capsized off Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan early Monday, the local coast guard office said.

Fifteen people, including 5 Indonesians, were rescued after the boat capsized at around 2:05 a.m. off a port in Kashima, northeast of Tokyo, and another two were later pronounced dead, it said.

A local fire department in Chiba Prefecture initially said the boat capsized off a port in Choshi, south of Kashima.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo