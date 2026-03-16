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2 dead after 2 protest boats with students aboard capsize in Okinawa

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NAHA

Two people, including a high school student, died Monday after two boats carrying 21 people capsized off Henoko, a controversial site for a U.S. military base relocation in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, according to the coast guard and a Japanese school.

Doshisha International Junior/Senior High School in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said 18 students were on the vessels as part of its peace education curriculum.

A 17-year-old female student and the 71-year-old captain of one of the boats died, the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters said.

All 21 people were pulled out of the water, with at least two injured, according to the coast guard.

According to the school, around 270 students and staff were visiting Okinawa from Saturday through Tuesday, of whom 18 participated in the so-called Henoko course that includes rides on the protest boats.

"It has become a tragic accident. I am heartbroken," Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki told reporters.

Although the weather was clear, a high surf advisory had been issued, according to the regional coast guard, which is investigating the accident.

The planned transfer of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential district in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago has long been controversial.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Opposition to the relocation remains strong, driven by concerns about noise, safety and environmental impact.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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 Junior/Senior High School in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said 18 students were on the vessels as part of its peace education curriculum.

That peace education curriculum (平和学習) is discretionary for each school, some school even not providing that curriculum at all.

https://apjjf.org/orihara-toshio/3128/article

According to the school, around 270 students and staff were visiting Okinawa from Saturday through Tuesday, of whom 18 participated in the so-called Henoko course that includes rides on the protest boats.

Even the intention is good, is it really worth the risk?

.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

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