2 dead after building under demolition in southwestern Japan collapses

A two-story building that was being demolished in Fukuoka Prefecture collapsed on Tuesday, leaving two construction workers dead, local authorities said.

Authorities were alerted by an emergency call at around 1:40 p.m. about a building that had collapsed in the southwestern Japan city of Kurume. Three construction workers were brought out of the rubble, but two of them, one in his 40s and another in his 20s, were later confirmed dead, police said.

A third construction worker was taken to hospital, while a pedestrian was also injured, following the collapse of the commercial building, which was located in a residential area, according to police.

Six workers were at the demolition site at the time.

© KYODO