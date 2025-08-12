2 dead, others remain missing after heavy rain hit southwest Japan

Two people were confirmed dead Tuesday, and a few others remain missing after torrential rain from the weekend caused floods and landslides in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan, authorities said.

Search and rescue efforts continued for those missing in Fukuoka and Kumamoto prefectures. The stormy weather has disrupted transportation during Japan's summer vacation season, affecting many passengers on shinkansen bullet trains.

Authorities said a man evacuating with his family was found with no vital signs Monday after their car was engulfed in a landslide in Kosa, Kumamoto Prefecture. The other fatality was a woman found inside a car that had fallen into an irrigation canal in Yatsushiro on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special heavy rain warnings for seven municipalities in Kumamoto early Monday, later downgrading them to regular warnings.

Kumamoto Gov. Takashi Kimura inspected rain-hit areas in Yatsushiro and Tamana on Tuesday and said he would ask the central government to designate the event a severe disaster to secure financial aid for the region.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said dozens of rivers flooded across a wide area of Japan, including Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures on the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

Water supply had been cut off for up to about 40,000 homes in the three prefectures due to damaged pipes and power outages, the ministry said.

On Monday, JR Kyushu, which serves southwestern Japan, suspended all shinkansen bullet train services from the start of operations in the morning, resuming them in the afternoon.

JR West said heavy rain in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, halted its Sanyo Shinkansen services on Sunday, affecting about 67,700 passengers. A Nozomi bullet train from Tokyo to Fukuoka arrived roughly 12 and a half hours late early Monday.

On Tuesday morning, shinkansen services in central to western Japan were largely on schedule, their operators said.

