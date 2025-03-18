4 die in fires at homes in Kochi, Aichi

Three people were found without vital signs in a fire that broke out Monday morning in a house in Kochi, western Japan, and two of them were later confirmed dead, local authorities said.

The two deceased were identified as a 96-year-old resident and his 63-year-old son. The elder man's 85-year-old wife remains unconscious and in critical condition, according to police.

Fire authorities received an emergency call around 8:40 a.m. from a woman reporting a fire in the two-story house. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Separately, two bodies were found following a residential fire in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, in central Japan.

The fire was reported to authorities around 1:25 p.m. and was extinguished about an hour later.

Police have been unable to get in touch with its residents and are trying to identify the two bodies, they said.

