 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 die in fires at homes in Kochi, Aichi

0 Comments
KOCHI

Three people were found without vital signs in a fire that broke out Monday morning in a house in Kochi, western Japan, and two of them were later confirmed dead, local authorities said.

The two deceased were identified as a 96-year-old resident and his 63-year-old son. The elder man's 85-year-old wife remains unconscious and in critical condition, according to police.

Fire authorities received an emergency call around 8:40 a.m. from a woman reporting a fire in the two-story house. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Separately, two bodies were found following a residential fire in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, in central Japan.

The fire was reported to authorities around 1:25 p.m. and was extinguished about an hour later.

Police have been unable to get in touch with its residents and are trying to identify the two bodies, they said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What’s it Like Working for a Black Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Worst (& Best) White Day Experiences: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Do’s and Don’ts On Your First Date in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo