2 more sue state over forced sterilization under eugenics law

Two men sued the state on Monday for damages over their forced sterilization under a now-defunct eugenics protection law that mandated the government to stop people with intellectual disabilities from reproducing.
The two men in their 70s and 80s filed the lawsuits at the Sendai District Court seeking a combined 66 million yen ($582,000) in damages, saying the state robbed them of their right to decide whether to have and raise a child.
The total number of plaintiffs in sterilization lawsuits against the government has increased to 15 across Japan since the first such suit was filed in January.
"I was told nothing when I underwent the surgery and I cannot forgive that," said the man in his 70s at a press conference held after filing the suit.
The man said he joined a job training facility for people with intellectual disabilities in 1966 and he was forced to undergo the surgery the following year. A nurse explained to him that it was "surgery for a hernia" at the time.
The other man said he was also forced to have the surgery when he was 15 along with other members from the same facility for the intellectually disabled in Sendai and only realized what the surgery meant after he became an adult.
"There were times when I resented the teachers at the facility and doctors at the hospital when I saw people walking with children. It made me think I would never be able to marry anyone and would remain as I am until I die," he said.
The Miyagi prefectural government has disclosed records of their surgery.
By the time the eugenics law was scrapped in 1996, around 25,000 people had been sterilized on the basis of their disabilities, including some 16,500 without their consent, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.
The law, modeled on Nazi Germany's sterilization law, was enacted in 1948 as a population control measure at a time when Japan faced a postwar food shortage. But it remained in force until 1996, when Japan had developed into a country with an advanced economy.
The same district court is handling another damages suit filed by a woman in her 60s and another in her 70s over their forced sterilization. A similar issue also led another woman in her 60s to sue the state at the court in September.
While the lawsuits are ongoing, the country's ruling and opposition parties are seeking to submit a bill to the Diet around April which would allow for redress to be provided to those affected.
The bill is expected to have a preamble which includes an apology "for the great physical and mental suffering" inflicted.
But as it does not make mention of the law's constitutionality or the state's responsibility, victims remain outspoken in their criticism.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
marcelito
The law, modeled on Nazi Germany's sterilization law, was enacted in 1948 as a population control measure at a time when Japan faced a postwar food shortage. But it remained in force until 1996, when Japan had developed into a country with an advanced economy.
State sponsored Mengele program that was in place till 1996, ..unbelieavable ...and instead of hanging their heads in shame the LDP govt intends to fight the victims regarding the govt / state responsibility.....and this is Japan that so desperately wants to hang out in the western developed nations club. Beyond shameful Jiminto....
Bugle Boy of Company B
The government could save a lot of money, time and face by just ponying up and moving on. There's no need to admit personal fault. Just say it was wrong, apologize on behalf of the country and move on.
Just make sure you get a signed receipt and statement that there will be no further demands.
David Varnes
And this just continues a trend. The simple fact is that the Japanese government, regardless of the error, regardless of the monstrosity large or small, is unable to just pony up and say "Yes, the government did the wrong thing. We are responsible for a grievous wrong unto the victims, and we apologize."
They'll admit pain. They'll admit suffering. They'll throw money at the victims, hoping they'll go away.
But they won't admit being wrong, no quibbling, no moral waffling.
Which is why I hope the victims continue to sue, to drag this on, and throw even more egg in the faces of the government.
Alfie Noakes
It's disgraceful beyond words and far worse than this anodyne Kyodo article makes it out to be:
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/eugenic-sterilisation-japan-live-181029054810928.html
albaleo
I think that's sensationalizing things. The USA had eugenics laws before Germany, and Winston Churchill was a strong advocate. Also, the 1948 Japanese law was somewhat different from the previous law.
If we drop the word "eugenics" and use "compulsory sterilization" instead, I think it's legitimate to ask whether there are circumstances that justify it. Where the mother, due to mental disability, is incapable of bringing up children, or where the mother or father has a genetic condition that is likely to cause suffering to a child. These seem to me as situations where it might be considered appropriate. The most recent case of compulsory sterilization in the UK was in 2015 where a woman with an IQ of 70 and with six children already was sterilized. I don't envy the judge who had to make that decision.
Having said all that, I don't doubt that the law in Japan was abused over the years. Strong safeguards are needed.