Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 skiers caught in avalanche found; showing no vital signs

0 Comments
NAGANO

Two men who were missing after being caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Nagano Prefecture were found by a search and rescue team Monday but are showing no vital signs, police said.

The two skiers, located by the police on a 2,100-meter-high mountain where the avalanche occurred a day earlier, were among a total of 13 foreign nationals who were skiing in three groups in the area.

They were skiing outside of patrolled areas near the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in the village of Otari when the avalanche struck, police said. The 11 others descended the mountain safely.

In total, five people were caught up in the avalanche, with three able to escape. One of the skiers who was initially reported by local rescuers as having broken an arm, actually suffered a dislocated right shoulder, police said.

The police started their search early Monday after being unable to immediately begin Sunday due to weather conditions and other factors. The avalanche occurred at around 2:30 p.m.

An avalanche advisory had been issued for the northern Nagano region, including the village.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the region had received heavy snowfall over the past few days and had warned of a risk of "surface avalanches" due to an unstable snowpack.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo