Fire trucks are seen in front of a building in Osaka where a fire broke out on Friday morning.

Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka on Friday, firefighters said.

The local fire department received a report around 10:20 a.m. that a fire started on the fourth floor of the building located near JR Osaka Station.

The fire was nearly extinguished by around 10:45 a.m. after burning across an area of approximately 20 square meters, the department said.

© KYODO