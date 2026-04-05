2nd Japan-related vessel passes through Strait of Hormuz

A second Japan-related vessel passed safety through the Strait of Hormuz since its effective closure amid the Iran war, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and the transport ministry said Saturday.
The Japanese shipping company said a liquefied petroleum gas tanker owned by its Indian affiliate sailed through the strait, a day after a liquid natural gas tanker on Friday became the first among Japan-related ships to do so since Iran began restricting transit through the strategic waterway.
Iran reportedly charges tankers passing through the strait a toll of around $1 per barrel. It is unclear whether the LPG tanker paid the toll.
The number of Japan-related ships stranded in the Persian Gulf now stands at 43, according to the ministry.
The closure has disrupted crude oil supplies and sent prices sharply higher, dealing a heavy blow to countries such as Japan that rely heavily on energy imports from the Middle East.
"We have about eight months' worth of oil reserves and are moving ahead with procuring alternative sources. We have enough for all of Japan," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote on X.
She noted that Japan is considering importing from the United States, Central Asia and Latin America, adding, "The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is working with private entities and holding intensive discussions."
Uncertainty has grown over how long the war will drag on, prompting the Japanese government to consider measures to curb oil demand while cushioning the negative economic impact on the resource-scarce country.
"We will continue to gather information and provide updates to relevant parties while prioritizing the safety of crew members and vessels," Yasushi Kaneko, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, told reporters during a visit to Nara Prefecture the same day.© KYODO
25 Comments
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WoodyLee
Good For Japan, glad to see it's vessels passing through.
let us hope the Zionists have had enough blood and will soon stop the killing of women and children.
GuruMick
USA....you make friends by not bombing them.
Pretty simple really
Bulb_a_day_garlic
Good news.
ThePunisher
Iran has no issue with Japan, China, Thailand, Pakistan, India etc, hence allowing ships to pass. They didn't bomb them and murder Iranian children, unlike Americans.
JJE
They paid the toll.
Dedollarisation and into another currency.
The end of the petrodollar regime is nigh.
TokyoLiving
Good for Japan!!!..
This happenes when you are a nice country who don't kidnap presidents and don't bomb and invade another countries..
Meanwhile Iran keeps taking down more invader US military planes..
HopeSpringsEternal
US making plenty of friends, as the World's energy in the Persian Gulf will not be held hostage a rogue terrorist Iranian regime intent on becoming a nuclear weapons state
deanzaZZR
Pay the Piper
wallace
Trump and Netanyahu have caused chaos in the Strait of Hormuz and across the world with an energy crisis.
MichaelBukakis
It doesn’t say where it’s bound for…
Also Japan needs a supertanker every 5 days , so it’s 8 tankers behind in oil.
Dentists are rationing novacaine, hospitals are buying sub par Chinese tubing etc
Meiyouwenti
Japan should distance itself from the rogue superpower as much as possible. It’s pretty obvious that the so-called US nuclear umbrella doesn’t exist over Japan. It never has been.
Ebisugaoka
Eh, Trump said “go get your oil”. Japan said “ok”. Don’t see the issue here.
grc
When will Takaichi start to regret ever having said, ‘You, Donald, are the only person who can bring peace and stability’? Talk of breaking dependence on the US is too late, the damage of guilty by association has been done
Ricky Kaminski13
From a real Iranian mate, living in Nagoya. Guru, this one’s for you.
War is never good, and I don’t believe any free or rational nation or person actually enjoys war!
Unfortunately, in 1979 Iran was occupied by terrorist groups. For many years, the Iranian people have protested and fought back by every possible means, but the only response they’ve received has been execution and bullets.
Just two months ago, 40,000 people were killed in just two days by the IRGC, and every day they are executing young people!
The people of Iran desperately need help to free themselves from the mullahs and radical Islamists.
It’s just like France during General de Gaulle’s time, when they needed America’s help to liberate themselves from the Nazis.
Please tell your professor friends that this is the heartfelt cry of a real Iranian. This is the pure truth.
To save ninety million Iranians today, we stand with Israel and America
isabelle
How is that "obvious" from a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz?
GuruMick
Ricky....you know one Iranian and you base your OK on a bombing campaign killing hundreds/thousands and destroying the infrastructure of an entire country on that ?
Wouldnt stand up in Court mate.
This ones for you....a logical response
Did you know the Saddam WMD lies emanated from basically ONE person ? This testimony was rewritten and redrafted by all sorts of media....still the same source mind you....until it had a life of its own.
Question peoples motives before you take them at first glance.
Basic legal thinking.
GuruMick
AND.....some nations ships are getting through....AND Trump has openly said "oil " when asked about his motivation for war.
kohakuebisu
Its good that another ship has got through, but 43 still stuck shows how severe the situation is. It's already hitting some people in some lines of work in Japan. If it is not serious for you personally, be grateful and don't assume that it cannot be serious for anyone else.
I'm toying with the idea of stockpiling food as a hedge. I'm sure 5x30kg bags of rice will outperform 100,000 yen in the bank with their interest rate. There is no guarantee 100,000 will get me 5 bags come October. Its not getting much attention, but a poll a week ago said 78% of Jewish Israelis support this war, about the opposite of the US. Israel wanted this war and does not want it to end. By assassinating negotiators and inciting tit-for-tat retaliation on infrastructure, they can keep it going regardless of what Americans want.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/78-of-jewish-israelis-support-continuing-iran-war-poll/
GuruMick
A number of problems for advocates of this unprovoked attacked are outlined below.
1/The US is led by a POTUS who has threatened to take Greenland by force, threatened to take Cuba by force, has abducted a President of another nation , and has threatened to take the Panama Canal by force
2/The Israeli side is led by an indicted war criminal.
3/Senior military leaders in the US have said Iran is not a present danger to the US.
4/There was comprehensive non nuclear weapon development co signed by the USA and major world powers, which Trump tore up unilaterally
5/There were negotiations underway between the three actors when two of the actors attacked ....during negotiations
6/ The USA has said the capacity for Iran to have nuclear weapons is zero now.
7/The belligerents have bombed and killed any and all potential alternative leaders in Iran.
Bulb_a_day_garlic
It’s refreshing to see a comment on this article from someone who actually knows what they are talking about. Thank you.
GuruMick
"We stand with Israel and America "
Like Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq ect.?
"Operation Freedom " is never what it seems on the surface and inevitably leaves a fractured failed state with decades of civil war among the fighting militia left .
But thats just my opinion and actual history.
And trust Israel like you trust a brown snake.
Ricky Kaminski13
bulb_a_day_garlic
Great name , good advice and thankyou. Try telling that to the girls of the world though! Heads explode! Hehe
Professed values vs lived ones. Fathoms apart.
Ricky Kaminski13
Gurus sorry! The anointed ones.
OssanAmerica
Total nonsense. The present US/Israeli war against Iran has nothing to do with the US nuclear umbrella for Japan or any other nation.
jeffy
Firefly Today 11:32 pm JST
I would have said it was because he is stuck between Iraq and a hard place, but that was Bush. Now after having "upbraided" Bush, Trump finds himself in an even worse situation thanks to America's greatest ally. Imagine the pressure. Operation AIPAC Fury...