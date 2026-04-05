2nd Japan-related vessel passes through Strait of Hormuz

A second Japan-related vessel passed safety through the Strait of Hormuz since its effective closure amid the Iran war, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and the transport ministry said Saturday.

The Japanese shipping company said a liquefied petroleum gas tanker owned by its Indian affiliate sailed through the strait, a day after a liquid natural gas tanker on Friday became the first among Japan-related ships to do so since Iran began restricting transit through the strategic waterway.

Iran reportedly charges tankers passing through the strait a toll of around $1 per barrel. It is unclear whether the LPG tanker paid the toll.

The number of Japan-related ships stranded in the Persian Gulf now stands at 43, according to the ministry.

The closure has disrupted crude oil supplies and sent prices sharply higher, dealing a heavy blow to countries such as Japan that rely heavily on energy imports from the Middle East.

"We have about eight months' worth of oil reserves and are moving ahead with procuring alternative sources. We have enough for all of Japan," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote on X.

She noted that Japan is considering importing from the United States, Central Asia and Latin America, adding, "The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is working with private entities and holding intensive discussions."

Uncertainty has grown over how long the war will drag on, prompting the Japanese government to consider measures to curb oil demand while cushioning the negative economic impact on the resource-scarce country.

"We will continue to gather information and provide updates to relevant parties while prioritizing the safety of crew members and vessels," Yasushi Kaneko, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, told reporters during a visit to Nara Prefecture the same day.

© KYODO