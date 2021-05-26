Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japanese fishing boat lies capsized off Hokkaido's Mombetsu after colliding with a Russian vessel on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

3 dead after Japanese fishing boat collides with Russian ship

SAPPORO

A Japanese fishing boat collided with a 662-ton Russian ship and capsized off Hokkaido on Wednesday, leaving three crew members dead, local authorities said.

The five-crew-member Hokko Maru No. 8 belonging to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido's Mombetsu was catching hairy crabs when the collision occurred at around 6 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard. One of the two crew members rescued alive was slightly injured.

The three dead were Masayoshi Numahata, a 64-year-old chief engineer, Shunsuke Konno, 39, and Masatoshi Inoue, 37, who were both deckhands, according to the coast guard and local rescue workers.

The Russian vessel Amur with 23 crew members was transporting seafood to Mombetsu from Sakhalin in Russia's Far East, it said.

The five men, three of them showing no vital signs, were taken from the sea by the Amur and then brought back by the coast guard to their home port, roughly 23 kilometers away from the accident site, at around 10 a.m. The deaths of the three men were then confirmed.

A dense fog advisory had been issued in the sea off Mombetsu port at the time, according to a local meteorological observatory.

The coast guard quoted the Hokko Maru crew as saying they were unable to move the boat before the collision with the Russian vessel as they were catching crabs with ropes.

Wow. Bad news for everyone.

It looks like that boat was hit, flipped and run over whilst upside down.

No lookouts on both vessels??

With all that technology available, why aren’t low distance warners or automated maneuvering avoiders installed and compulsory for all ships , especially in more outside international maritime and fishing zones? Playing around with helicopters on Mars but not able to avoid ship collisions in the most spacious areas like oceans….unbelievably crazy.

Tragic. My thoughts are with those affected.

