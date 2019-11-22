Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 dead in possible suicide pact in Niigata

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Three people were found dead after a fire engulfed a house early Friday in Niigata city, with police investigating the case as a possible group suicide involving arson.

According to the police, there were slash wounds on all three bodies found inside the locked house, and nothing to indicate an intruder around the time of the fire.

The bodies are believed to be those of Hiromi Isobe, 74, his wife in her 60s and their son in his 30s, as the three lived in the house.

Two bodies were found in one room with slash wounds on their heads and upper bodies, while the third body was in a different room with slash wounds on the left arm, police said.

Someone who lives near Isobe's home reported the fire at around 12:40 a.m. and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog