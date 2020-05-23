3 new coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo; lowest under emergency

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported three new coronavirus infections in the capital on Friday, the lowest since Japan declared a state of emergency last month.

The number of cases in the city started to rapidly increase in late March and peaked in mid-April. The local government has confirmed more than 5,100 cases so far.

Deaths of seven people were newly reported on the day, raising the capital's toll to 263.

During a press conference, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike laid down a three-step plan to ease virus restrictions in the event the state of emergency is lifted in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures on Monday as being considered by the central government. The first step of the scheme for reopening of facilities in stages may come into effect at midnight that day.

Museums, schools and sports facilities without spectator stands are among facilities which can be reopened in the first step. Professional baseball and basketball matches without spectators, as well as small events with up to 50 people, can also be held.

Restaurants and eateries, which have had operational hours reduced to close by 8 p.m., will be able to stay open until 10 p.m.

"In order to return to a state of regularity as soon as possible, it's necessary to devise a road map so society can live a 'new normal,' while preventing the spread of the virus and revitalizing economic and social activities," Koike said.

