Kyushu Electric Power Company's Genkai Nuclear Power Plant in Genkai-cho, Saga Prefecture
Kyushu Electric Power Company's Genkai Nuclear Power Plant in Genkai-cho, Saga Prefecture
national

3 suspected drones intruded on premises of Japan nuclear complex

TOKYO

Three bright objects believed to be drones intruded on the premises of the Genkai nuclear power complex in southwestern Japan, the country's nuclear watchdog said Sunday, correcting its statement the previous day that drones had been spotted.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said Saturday it was informed of the incident by Kyushu Electric Power Co., the operator of the four-reactor Genkai Nuclear Power Station.

The watchdog said no abnormalities were detected after the incident was reported around 9 p.m., adding there was no risk to the surrounding area.

Drone flights over and near nuclear power plants are prohibited in principle. Saturday's incident was described as "extremely unusual" by an official of the watchdog.

Local authorities said there was no abnormality in the radiation level around the complex following the incident and residents were not told to evacuate.

Decommissioning of the No. 1 and 2 reactors at the complex is under way, while the No. 3 and 4 units resumed operation in 2018, after the implementation of more stringent safety standards following the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

