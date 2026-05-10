 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

3 taken to hospital after unusual odor detected inside JR train near Tokyo

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A family of three were taken to hospital following an emergency call reporting a suspected spraying incident inside a JR Tokaido Line train running near Tokyo on Sunday, according to police.

The 35-year-old mother, who was with her husband and their 1-year-old daughter, said her throat felt irritated, but otherwise they did not sustain major injuries. Some other passengers in the same train car noticed a strange smell, but it was not clear whether anything was actually sprayed, the police said.

The firefighters inspected the train, which was stopped at Kawasaki Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, but no harmful gas was detected.

The train had departed Odawara in Kanagawa Prefecture and was bound for Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, according to railway operator JR East. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. when the train was running between Yokohama and Kawasaki stations.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo