3 taken to hospital after unusual odor detected inside JR train near Tokyo

A family of three were taken to hospital following an emergency call reporting a suspected spraying incident inside a JR Tokaido Line train running near Tokyo on Sunday, according to police.

The 35-year-old mother, who was with her husband and their 1-year-old daughter, said her throat felt irritated, but otherwise they did not sustain major injuries. Some other passengers in the same train car noticed a strange smell, but it was not clear whether anything was actually sprayed, the police said.

The firefighters inspected the train, which was stopped at Kawasaki Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, but no harmful gas was detected.

The train had departed Odawara in Kanagawa Prefecture and was bound for Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, according to railway operator JR East. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. when the train was running between Yokohama and Kawasaki stations.

© KYODO