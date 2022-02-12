Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 feared dead at plant fire in Niigata Prefecture

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Four people are feared dead as a confectionery plant caught fire in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast late Friday night, police said.

Two people thought to have been at the plant in the city of Murakami when the fire broke out remained unaccounted for, the police said, adding that another person was also taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke.

The fire is not yet under control, they said.

The plant is operated by confectionery maker Sanko Seika Co, which produces a variety of rice crackers.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog