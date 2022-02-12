4 feared dead at plant fire in Niigata Prefecture

Four people are feared dead as a confectionery plant caught fire in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast late Friday night, police said.

Two people thought to have been at the plant in the city of Murakami when the fire broke out remained unaccounted for, the police said, adding that another person was also taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke.

The fire is not yet under control, they said.

The plant is operated by confectionery maker Sanko Seika Co, which produces a variety of rice crackers.

© KYODO