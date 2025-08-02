 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, Saturday, after four workers fell into a manhole. Image: KYODO
national

4 workers die after falling into manhole during pipe inspection in Saitama

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Four workers died after falling into a manhole Saturday during a sewage pipe inspection in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, police said.

With hydrogen sulfide -- a highly toxic, colorless gas -- detected around the accident site, police are investigating whether the gas was connected to the fatal incident.

Authorities received an emergency call at around 9:25 a.m. after one man apparently fell into the manhole in Gyoda, followed by the other three who tried to rescue him.

The four men, believed to be in their 50s, did not respond to calls after falling into the manhole, measuring about 60 centimeters wide and 12 meters deep.

The manhole is connected to a 2.6-m-wide sewer pipe, which was installed in fiscal 1981. It is located about 4 kilometers northeast of JR Gyoda Station.

At the time of the accident, about seven workers commissioned by the city government were conducting drainage work in preparation for the inspection.

The central government has asked municipalities to carry out emergency inspections of their sewage systems in the wake of a massive sinkhole that appeared at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Jan. 28.

A city official said the inspection was being conducted following the appearance of the sinkhole that swallowed a truck and its driver, whose body was recovered in May.

The incident, believed to have been caused by sewer pipe corrosion, drew public attention to sinkholes and prompted the government to focus on measures addressing aging infrastructure.

The government's probe launched in March has focused on sewer pipes with a diameter of 2 meters or larger that were installed at least 30 years ago across the country.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

R I P

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It seems extraoridary for 4 workmen to fall accidentially into the same manhole in succession.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel