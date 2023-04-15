Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

5 bodies found in search for missing SDF helicopter

0 Comments
TOKYO

Five bodies were found Sunday following a deep-sea dive in search of a Japan Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing last week with 10 personnel aboard off the southern prefecture of Okinawa, the Ground Self-Defense Force said.

A part of the UH-60JA helicopter has also been discovered, the GSDF said.

The bodies were found around 8:30 a.m. by divers on the ocean floor at a depth of about 106 meters.

The helicopter is believed to have gone down after it disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from a base on Miyako Island on April 6.

The discovery comes following a deep-sea search made through saturation diving, a technique that allows divers to work at great depths for long periods.

Those aboard the helicopter included Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, the 55-year-old commander of the GSDF's 8th Division based in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The bodies were discovered 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, which is connected by bridge to Miyako.

The crash is believed to have been an aviation accident although the exact cause remains unknown.

Neither of the two air traffic control centers in the area received a distress signal from the helicopter's emergency locator transmitter which is designed to automatically activate on impact.

The helicopter underwent a special inspection in late March after 50 flying hours and was taken for a one-hour flight to check its safety but no abnormalities were found at the time, according to the GSDF.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo