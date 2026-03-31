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5 sent to hospital after pipe rupture at particle observatory in Japan

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GIFU

Five people were sent to hospital Tuesday following an accident at a next-generation neutrino detector under construction in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, police said.

One of the five workers sustained serious injuries after a pipe ruptured in a tunnel of the Hyper-Kamiokande facility in Hida at around 10:15 a.m., but all were conscious and able to talk, according to authorities.

The workers were injecting air into the pipe and applying pressure to confirm there was no leakage as part of checkups, and they appear to have been blown off their feet by the rupture, according to the police.

The underground detector, a world-leading scientific research project to unravel the secrets of the tiny subatomic particles, is due to begin observations in 2028.

The project is aimed at understanding the evolution of the origin of matter in the universe and the fundamental theories of elementary particles through the observation of neutrinos and the search for proton decay, according to the facility hosted by the University of Tokyo and the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization.

© KYODO

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