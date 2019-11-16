7 taken to hospital after car plows into group of children in Tokyo

Police inspect the site in Hachioji, Tokyo, where a vehicle plowed into a group of children on Monday morning.

Seven people including four nursery school children were taken to hospital Monday after a vehicle plowed into them in Hachioji, Tokyo, police and rescuers said.

The children, aged 1 or 2, suffered minor injuries, they said. The condition of the three others, believed to be nursery school staff and the male driver of the vehicle, was not immediately known.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. while children at a nursery school nearby were walking on a pedestrian crossing, according to the police.

The site is about 3.5 kilometers north of JR Hachioji Station.

© KYODO