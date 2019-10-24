90% of homes flooded in typhoon ineligible for gov't support

Flooding at levels of less than 1 meter made up more than 90 percent of the approximately 68,000 homes damaged by the destructive Typhoon Hagibis, the government said Wednesday, making the homeowners unlikely to receive financial support under current law.
In cases of water damage, the law on financial assistance to disaster victims stipulates that they can be awarded up to 3 million yen for rebuilding. But this, in principle, is limited to flood levels of 1 meter or more above ground.
It remains to be seen if households that sustained extensive water damage, despite low flood levels, will receive support.
According to data collected by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, roughly 33,000 homes suffered "under-floor flooding," meaning water soaked levels below the ground floor, while around 29,000 homes had their floors submerged but not destroyed.
The figures, which are only rough estimates, are expected to continue to increase.
Many of those affected are finding it difficult to live in their homes even if they are deemed to have not been destroyed by water, said Eiichi Yamasaki, a professor of social safety sciences at Kansai University in Osaka Prefecture.
"There is a disconnect between people being forced to pay large sums (for repairs) and the criteria (to assess damage)," he said, adding that the government should consider expanding the scope of the law or allow people to move into temporary housing, regardless of the level of damage.
The farm ministry said that as of Wednesday, the typhoon had caused 87.6 billion yen in damage to Japan's agricultural and fisheries industries in 37 of the nation's 47 prefectures.
The amount, which has already exceeded that of last month's Typhoon Faxai of around 50.9 billion yen, is expected to only climb further as the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries works to grasp the full extent of the damage.
Meanwhile, Ryota Takeda, minister for disaster risk reduction, said that water is expected to be restored to all areas experiencing outages from the latest typhoon by the end of next week.
The infrastructure ministry said separately that drainage operations in residential areas of Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, have been completed, a move that has almost alleviated flooding in residential areas of the northeastern Japan prefecture.© KYODO
Yubaru
When you build wooden frame houses, in a flood plain, you are asking for trouble!
Like with so many other things here, the "rules" have to be followed, even when they aren't rules but guidelines!
These people SHOULD have had insurance, if they didnt, getting low interest loans from the government should be appropriate but they should not be getting grants!
Building a house is not a "right", not everyone can do it, and those who do choose to build should have the appropriate insurance as well!
sensei258
Maybe they should have diverted funds from the elaborate coronation ceremony
Kobe White Bar Owner
suprise suprise, sure the wine was worth it at the big ceremony on the 22nd though. Go back to sleep japan your government care have your best interets at hard keep voting them in please.
Sh1mon M4sada
I feel for those who are affected. It doesn't help that some insurance policy say stormcover is included but not flood leaving the home owner to argue which part of the damage is covered and which is not.
Take note: Earthquake cover must be taken out separately too, and to me this is symptomatic of the scam that the insurance industry run in Japan.
Government should step in and assists home owners here, they're behaving no different to the dodgy insurers if their rules generally exclude assistance to affected homes rather than include them in the assistance package.
Do the hustle
In principle? That means the government has a choice to help these people. This is Abe doing all he can to help these people. Just more lies from the bag of hot air Japan calls a leader.
since1981
Make a promise to help the public then find a loophole to not help them.
Many of those who live in the high risk flood areas are mostly low income families as the cost of the homes are 10 to 20 million yen cheaper. (I'm one of them) These are the people that need the money the most!
I'm sure the wealthier people, like those in the Futakotamagawa area that got flooded will receive their financial support. And they are the ones that fought the gov. not to have a levee built because it would damage the beautiful scenery!