Abused ex-GSDF member attends Time event; says speaking out is key

A Japanese woman who exposed the culture of sexual abuse within her country's armed forces said she will continue to speak out for victims as she attended a New York event for Time magazine's 100 emerging world leaders of 2023.
Rina Gonoi, a former member of the Ground Self-Defense Force, told reporters before the event on Tuesday that she was glad to hear Time recognized that her activities have heartened others who have experienced similar abuse.
"I'll keep speaking out for somebody," she said, adding, "I will keep saying what is wrong is wrong."
Gonoi, 24, came forward last year after being sexually harassed in the GSDF. In the assault, her assailants used judo techniques to physically restrain her.
Wearing a judo outfit at the Time event, Gonoi said the sport helped her gain "the strength to stand up even when my heart felt like it was going to break."
Her claims led the Defense Ministry to dismiss five male members and increase its efforts to address harassment.
She left the force in June 2022 and launched a campaign to raise awareness about the kind of harassment she endured while serving.
She also filed a damages suit in January against the sacked GSDF members and the Japanese government, alleging the men caused her mental distress while the state failed to prevent the abuse and failed to investigate her claims.© KYODO
Yubaru
More power to her, and to other women that have to deal with issues like this.
kurisupisu
With entrenched ideas and the ‘ganbare culture’, speaking out is not the easiest thing to do in Japan.
Only when younger people have more responsibility will the culture ever begin to change
sakurasuki
She need to address issue about "出る釘は打たれる" The nail that sticks out gets hammered down, that exist in Japanese society still until today. So she can encourage others to speak out too.
https://blog.tokyoroomfinder.com/insider-stories/does-the-infamous-proverb-the-nail-that-sticks-out-must-be-hammered-down-speak-true-of-japanese-society/
Meiyouwenti
Is she trying to make a career out of speaking out against sexual harassment at workplace? Good luck.
William_Blake
That would be around 75% of women in Tokyo alone .
Harsh spotlight on Japan's 'chikan' groping problem as word enters world lexicon - The Mainichi
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20180330/p2a/00m/0na/005000c
"A National Police Agency research group has been analyzing Japan's filled-to-capacity commuter trains as a hotbed for molestation cases. According to a report by the agency, there were 3,217 reported cases of chikan in 2016, but mental health and welfare professional Akiyoshi Saito, who treats those who committed sex crimes, says, "That's only the tip of the iceberg -- the number of victims is over 100,000 annually."
OssanAmerica
Good for Ms Gonoi. It's a problem in just about every military in the world, and remains a deeply rooted problem in societies. Only by speaking out and raising awareness can there be any progress. And it takes some very serious courage to do so.
GillislowTier
Crazy that this lead to them unearthing hundreds of cases not acted upon in the service. Good for her and the rest that could feel empowered to double down on their claims
opheliajadefeldt
She is so brave standing up for women in an overly matriarchal society. Women are continuously under valued in society, which is strange because society would not exist without us.
indigo
without her show on the media, she will be ignored at 100%
It is a trade-off. in some way, I feel she will be a victim of retaliation.
Good luck
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
To first establish the problem, highlight the woman's actions in addressing it, and then emphasize her determination to support the victims in the future conveys a strong message of advocacy and social responsibility. Kudos for her.
William_Blake
yes, and Japan is an extreme case.
Gaijinjland
@William_Blake
Japan is an extreme case of a matriarchal society? If that were the case, Ms. Gonoi probably wouldn’t have much to complain about.
I think the original poster meant patriarchal society.
Legrande
If Time were seriously concerned about this issue they would have also invited the courageous women who served in the US military and have also been struggling to find a platform to shine a light on the abuses they have suffered.
If Time did indeed do so they are to be applauded.
William_Blake
I hope you are only joking.
I'm sure you know Japan is ranked amongst the lowest in the world in gender equality and female political and business empowerment (that's the world not just the developed world BTW).
ycgdude
Claims should never be used as justification to punish anyone.