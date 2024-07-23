Amazon begins online pharmacy, drug delivery services in Japan

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday started online prescriptions and medicine delivery services in Japan in cooperation with some 2,500 drug stores across the country, the retailer's Japan unit said.

While people are now able to obtain medicine without visiting pharmacies through the Amazon Pharmacy service, it means small- and medium-sized pharmacies lagging behind in digitalization may face difficulties continuing their businesses.

Amazon Pharmacy, already available outside Japan, allows consumers to obtain electronic prescriptions after being diagnosed online via the CLINICS comprehensive healthcare app, or at a hospital or clinic.

Electronic prescriptions were introduced nationwide in January 2023 as the digitalization of healthcare services advanced due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing healthcare providers to give drug administration guidance online.

The services are largely aimed at people with chronic health issues, such as hypertension or allergic contact dermatitis, who have their prescriptions filled regularly, according to Amazon.

Service users can receive advice on how to take their medicine through video chats with pharmacists by accessing through their Amazon accounts, and have their medicines delivered to their doors or pick them up at nearby pharmacies.

"We aim to provide services tailor-made to each customer's healthcare needs," an executive of Amazon Japan G.K. said.

So far, nine pharmaceutical firms, including Welcia Holdings Co and Qol Holdings Co, have joined hands with Amazon in providing the Amazon Pharmacy services.

Amazon Japan plans to collaborate with more pharmacies, with the executive expressing his will to cooperate with small- and medium-sized pharmacies.

