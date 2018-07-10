Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

ANA to cancel 176 more domestic flights for engine inspections

0 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc said Monday it will cancel 176 domestic flights between Friday and July 22 to inspect Rolls-Royce engines on Boeing 787 aircraft, after calling off 113 domestic flights for July for the same reason.

The cancellations, due to the need to check the Trent 1000 engine made by the British aircraft engine manufacturer, are expected to continue into August, ANA said, raising concern they might coincide with an annual exodus of travelers heading for hometowns during the Buddhist Bon holidays in mid-August.

The newly canceled flights for July connect Tokyo's Haneda airport and 11 domestic airports, including those in Fukuoka, Osaka and Hiroshima, affecting around 36,000 passengers.

ANA chose flights connecting big cities, where alternative transportation methods such as other airlines' flights and shinkansen bullet trains are available.

The company plans to announce cancellations for the July 23 to 31 period on Thursday and for August on July 17.

ANA has been inspecting the Rolls-Royce engines under instruction from the Japanese transport ministry, as an apparent design flaw might cause cracks in a rotor blade.

ANA has been fixing the potentially defective engines by replacing parts with new ones, but the components have been in short supply as the durability issue has also forced several foreign airlines to ground their Boeing 787 Dreamliners to inspect and repair the engines.

Japan Airlines Co, the other major Japanese airline, has no Boeing 787s with Rolls-Royce engines.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel