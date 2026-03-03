Bullet train services resume between Tokyo, Morioka after power outage

Tohoku shinkansen bullet train services resumed Wednesday morning after a suspension between Morioka in northeastern Japan and Tokyo due to a power outage, their operator said.

The blackout occurred between Shinshirakawa and Fukushima stations in northeastern Japan at around 5:50 a.m. JR East said a dispatched official had found a fallen tree and it was removed.

Services resumed at around 9:20 a.m.

The suspension of services initially covered the section between Omiya Station near Tokyo and Sendai Station, but it was expanded later.

