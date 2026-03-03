 Japan Today
Bullet train services resume between Tokyo, Morioka after power outage

TOKYO

Tohoku shinkansen bullet train services resumed Wednesday morning after a suspension between Morioka in northeastern Japan and Tokyo due to a power outage, their operator said.

The blackout occurred between Shinshirakawa and Fukushima stations in northeastern Japan at around 5:50 a.m. JR East said a dispatched official had found a fallen tree and it was removed.

Services resumed at around 9:20 a.m.

The suspension of services initially covered the section between Omiya Station near Tokyo and Sendai Station, but it was expanded later.

better be safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bullet trains, 1960s legacy tech, thus more maintenance and operational problems a given, like any 'old' platform

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

