Body in Chiba river confirmed as that of missing 7-year-old girl

A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Using DNA analysis, the body was identified as that of Saya Minami, a first-grader from the Chiba city of Matsudo. The results of an autopsy suggested she may have drowned. No evidence of wounds to suggest foul play were found.
According to local authorities, the body was discovered Tuesday in the Edo River, around 15 kilometers downstream from where the girl's shoes and socks were found on a riverbank on Sept. 24, the day after she went missing.
Saya disappeared after going alone to a park near her home. She was nowhere to be found when her mother went to the park to join her around five minutes later.
On Sept 23, the kick scooter she had with her when she left home was found in a park in Nagareyama, a Chiba city bordering Matsudo. A hat was later found downstream at a water inlet on Sept 28.
Her disappearance led to an extensive police search which involved the use of helicopters and boats.© KYODO
letsberealistic
Japan has a drowning rate similar to developing nations (2.2 compared to 0.6 in Australia, 1.1 USA).
And we see children drowning in the news with some regularity. This contributes to my belief that Japan is not safe for children as in other industrialised nations.
Questions that Japan needs to look at:
Why do children have such easy access to waterways?
Why are Japanese children not taught how to swim from an early age?
Why are parents allowing their children to be alone to wander into waterways?
sakurasuki
From time when she went missing to finally they found her body, time lenght is not that long, so her body won't decayed that much, also she might still using same dress. So DNA it's not that useful, it's more useful if they can explain what really happened during she went missing.
TokyoLiving
Your excuses cannot change the fact that Japan is still one of the safest countries in the world..
Keep trying..