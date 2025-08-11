 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

British fighter jet makes emergency landing at Kagoshima airport

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing Sunday at Kagoshima airport in southwestern Japan due to a malfunction, airport officials said.

Some departures and arrivals of commercial flights at the airport were affected as a runway was closed for around 20 minutes following the incident at around 11:30 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

British forces have been conducting a joint drill with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. forces from Aug 4 through next Tuesday, having dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the western Pacific.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog