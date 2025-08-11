British fighter jet makes emergency landing at Kagoshima airport

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing Sunday at Kagoshima airport in southwestern Japan due to a malfunction, airport officials said.

Some departures and arrivals of commercial flights at the airport were affected as a runway was closed for around 20 minutes following the incident at around 11:30 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

British forces have been conducting a joint drill with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. forces from Aug 4 through next Tuesday, having dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the western Pacific.

