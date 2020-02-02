British man killed in avalanche while skiing in Hokkaido

A 34-year-old British lawyer was caught in an avalanche while skiing in Hokkaido on Saturday and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, local police said.

The man, identified as Barnaby Isaac Levy, had been skiing with two others on the south side of 703-meter Mt Pinneshiri, in the town of Nakatombetsu, when the avalanche hit the group around 11:40 a.m., according to the police.

Hokkaido's northern region including Nakatombetsu experienced heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday, raising the risk of avalanches, a local meteorological observatory said.

On Thursday, a French man was caught in an avalanche and died in Hokkaido's Tomamu ski resort area in the village of Shimukappu.

