Bullet train services disrupted again after holiday chaos

Shinkansen bullet train services between eastern and southwestern Japan were again disrupted on Thursday, leaving many travelers stranded a day after they were extensively affected by heavy rain brought by a typhoon ripping across the country's main island of Honshu.

Operators Central Japan Railway Co and West Japan Railway Co said they could not begin some of the day's services at Shin-Osaka station as scheduled Thursday morning following a series of cancellations and delays the previous day.

Some services were canceled while those temporarily halted between Hamamatsu and Hakata stations were resumed by around 8:30 a.m., according to the companies.

Central Japan Railway said some 210,000 travelers using its Tokaido Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka were affected by the disruption as 28 trains were canceled and over 160 others were delayed.

Wednesday's typhoon-triggered disruption of the Tokaido Shinkansen services affected some 305,000 travelers as Typhoon Lan lashed western Japan areas and brought torrential rain in some parts of the country during the peak summer holiday season.

As some trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line continue beyond Shin-Osaka to Hakata station in southwestern Japan, West Japan Railway's Sanyo Shinkansen services were also affected.

The typhoon weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon in the sea west of the northernmost island of Hokkaido, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

